Mullet Moments with Mid Drift

Freshly dug potatoes, all of ’em!

Indie-rock sweethearts Mid Drift are having a moment.

The five-piece, fresh off two sold-out national tours in 2025 and major support slots with Ocean Alley and DICE, sat down with us for Mullet Moments to discuss their whirlwind ascent.

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Winning Triple J Unearthed to play Laneway Festival felt surreal, with the band likening it to “a potato being unearthed and having the dust brushed off.”

They also opened up about writing their standout track ‘Whiplash’ in a single rehearsal, recording it just two weeks later.

With their sophomore EP out now and more tour dates ahead, Mid Drift show no signs of slowing.

Catch them live, or risk missing out on some of Australia’s most exciting indie talent. Keep up with the band on Instagram!

Huge thanks to Mullet Wines for supporting the convo!