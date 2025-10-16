Pop-centric UK festival will make an Australian debut next year

Mighty Hoopla is coming to Sydney for the first time in its 9-year-long run

A popular music festival from the United Kingdom, Mighty Hoopla will make its Australian debut in 2026, with Kesha set to headline.

Marketed as the UK’s “most inclusive festival,” Mighty Hoopla has been a mainstay in international pop festival circuits for nearly a decade.

On 21 February next year, Australian fans can experience the hype for themselves in Bondi, with the headlining act being none other than pop royalty, Kesha.

Mighty Hoopla’s founder, Glyn Fussell, has spoken about what Australian fans can look forward to, as well as expressing his love for the country.

“Australia has always been my second home, it’s where I found out who I was as a queer man, and in turn has always been a part of the Mighty Hoopla family in spirit,” Fussell said.

“Expect joy, chaos, and the campest day of your life. Our touchdown is a dream come true.”

The festival’s co-founder, Jamie Tagg, has also weighed in, especially regarding Kesha being the headliner.

“After Kesha’s incredible headline performance with us in London earlier this year, we knew she was the only artist we wanted to make our Australian debut with,” Tagg said.

So far, Kesha is the only act that has been announced, putting to rest the mystery of her previously announced Australian tour in February, which seemed to skip Sydney. In the past, the festival has hosted the likes of Nelly Furtado, Sugababes, TLC, and other huge pop acts, so it’s safe to say the lineup is in good hands.

Tickets go on sale on 23 October.