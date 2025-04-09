Mike White Strikes Back at White Lotus BTS Drama

Oh, the drama!

Mike White, the mastermind behind The White Lotus, isn’t here for composer Cristóbal Tapia de Veer’s public exit from the show.

After Tapia de Veer spilled tea about their creative clashes, White fired back on The Howard Stern Show, calling his decision to air grievances right before the finale a “bitch move.”

Oof! White claims the Emmy-winning composer never respected him, recalling tense emails and a “contemptuous smirk” instead of full-blown feuds.

Guess this collab is over for good.

Tapia de Veer, who crafted the show’s iconic themes, says their clashes started early—White allegedly wanted “chill Ibiza vibes,” while he fought for his edgy sound.

Despite winning awards together, things soured by Season 3, with White accusing him of not being a “team player.”

Tapia de Veer stands by his work but admits White nixed fan-favorite “ooh-loo-loos” from the theme.

White’s final words? A very shady, “Have fun with whatever you’re doing next.”

