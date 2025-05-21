Miley Cyrus chooses Silence over Strain: Why she’s Skipping the Tour Life

Her voice is iconic—but her health comes first.

Miley Cyrus is putting her health first—both physically and emotionally—by stepping back from touring.

In a candid chat with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, the singer revealed that the demands of live performances clash with her sobriety and vocal health.

Diagnosed with Reinke’s edema—a condition worsened by past partying—she compared singing with the polyp on her vocal cord to “running a marathon with ankle weights on.”

“My voice is part of my identity, but performing damages it further,” she admitted, explaining that surgery risks altering her signature sound.

Touring also strains her sobriety, as the high-stress environment triggers old habits. Financially, limited shows don’t add up, and massive venues make genuine connection tough.

Instead of a tour, fans can experience her new album, Something Beautiful, in global cinema events starting June 12.

Pre-orders are live now—because for Miley, thriving offstage is just as important as shining on it.