Nicki Minaj’s father has been tragically killed in a hit-and-run

Nicki Minaj’s father was struck by a car in a hit-and-run on Friday, he was rushed to hospital but passed away the next day from his injuries.

Last Saturday, Nicki Minaj’s 64-year-old father passed away from injuries caused by a hit-and-run driver.

Robert Maraj was crossing the street the in Mineola when, according to ABC News, he was hit by an “undescribed” vehicle that fled the scene shortly after.

The Nassau County Police Department Homicide Squad are currently investigating the hit and run. According to TMZ, witnesses were not able to provide a meaningful description of the driver or the vehicle.

The sudden death was confirmed by a representative of Minaj yesterday.

How awful. Hope they catch who did this. Condolences and strength to @NICKIMINAJ Rest in Peace/Power to her Dad. — dre (@MotownDR) February 15, 2021

Minaj has previously discussed her difficult childhood and her father’s addiction to drugs and alcohol. In a 2010 interview with Rolling Stone, Minaj recalled her father sold family possessions for drugs and once set their house on fire whilst her mother was inside. “I was very afraid that something would happen to my mother. I had nightmares about it,” she mentioned.

Despite feeling “angry” and “disappointed” towards her father at the time, Maraj mentioned to ABC News that he has been clean and sober for years, suggesting that they may have repaired their relationship before he passed.

Minaj has yet to make a comment about the sudden death of her father.