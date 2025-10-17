Happy Interviews Minor Gold for Country Music Month!

In a music industry often defined by calculated moves, the story of the duo Minor Gold is a refreshing testament to instinct and adventure.

In our interview, Australian Dan Parsons and Canadian Tracy McNeil recounted how their partnership was born from a “lightning in a bottle” connection, a leap of faith into a van, and a shared desire to chase the light on their new sophomore record, “Way to the Sun.”

The duo, who originally met when Parsons joined McNeil’s band, The GoodLife, discovered their potent songwriting chemistry while seeking refuge at a family farm in Queensland during the Covid lockdowns.

That period of forced stillness became the catalyst for their future, proving that their creative connection was as easy as it was undeniable. They attribute the synergy to common influences, if not identical methods.

This creative spark ignited a life-changing decision. The pair committed fully to their joint project, quitting their day jobs and taking their music on the road, living the touring life in a van.

That spirit of journey and emergence is captured perfectly in the title of their new album, Way to the Sun, produced in Los Angeles by Dan Horne (known for his work with Mapache and Cass McCombs). The album is described as a collection of “sun-dappled folk-rock” that channels a retro California sound, built on a foundation of the duo’s “perfect harmony singing.”

With the album out now, Minor Gold is taking these new songs directly to their fans, embarking on a tour as we speak!

Huge thanks to Will & Bear for making this chat possible.

