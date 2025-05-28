World of Warcraft ‘Mists of Pandaria Classic’ Is Dropping on 22 July!

The fan-favourite expansion returns with Pandaren, Monks, and a pre-patch packed with content on 1 July.

Blizzard has finally confirmed the launch date for Mists of Pandaria Classic, and fans won’t have to wait much longer.

The long-anticipated expansion hits servers on July 22 (AEST / UTC+8), with the pre-expansion patch arriving the week of July 1.

As the dust settles from Deathwing’s destruction in Cataclysm Classic, players will now travel to the mystical continent of Pandaria.

Hidden since the Sundering, Pandaria is rich with ancient kingdoms, forgotten vaults, and dark secrets.

The upcoming update invites adventurers to explore this beloved 2012 expansion in its reimagined Classic form.

The pre-patch introduces exciting new features, including the Pandaren as a playable race and the Monk, a versatile hero class with three unique specs: Windwalker (damage), Mistweaver (healing), and Brewmaster (tank).

Players can also dive into the Theramore’s Fall scenario, experience Pet Battles, enjoy AoE looting, and more.

Completing the Pandaren starting zone by the end of July will earn players the Shaohao’s Sage Serpent, a Skyriding mount for use in modern World of Warcraft.

To help players prepare, Blizzard has reactivated the Joyous Journeys 50% XP buff in Cataclysm Classic, running through July 1.

The buff grants a significant levelling speed boost from level 1 to 85 and activates automatically.

Players can disable and re-enable it at capital city innkeepers.

Additionally, those playing Season of Discovery can earn a free Level 85 character boost by defeating Balnazzar in the Scarlet Enclave raid before June 30—a $60 value.

Mists of Pandaria Classic marks a fan-favourite return for many, delivering nostalgic vibes and fresh gameplay opportunities.

Whether you’re returning or discovering it for the first time, Pandaria awaits.

Watch the announcement video below.