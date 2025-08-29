Mitch Brown Makes History and Calls The AFL to Change

AFL Star Opens Up About His Identity

In a landmark moment for Australian sport, former West Coast Eagle Mitch Brown has become the first male AFL player to publicly identify as bisexual, breaking nearly 130 years of silence in one of the country’s most iconic sports leagues.

At 36, Brown reflected on his decade-long career—94 games between 2007 and 2016—and the emotional toll of hiding his truth in a relentlessly ‘hyper-masculine’ culture where homophobic language was commonplace.

He recalled an incident in which a teammate remarked, “I’d rather be in a cage full of lions than shower next to a gay man,” underscoring how ingrained prejudice was in locker-room banter.

Brown’s statement wasn’t about personal acclaim but about forging pathways for others.

“Maybe a second person comes out, then a third… you may be playing with someone in the queer community. Empathy is powerful,” he shared, emphasising the importance of visibility and belonging.

His revelation comes amid a troubling backdrop: recent homophobic incidents in the AFL, including a high-profile slur by Izak Rankine that reignited debate around homophobia in the league.

Experts and advocates welcomed Brown’s openness as a tipping point.

Dr Erik Denison from Monash University believes Brown’s insider status gives real weight to his critique of the sport’s culture and the potential to spur genuine reform.

Meanwhile, Pride Cup, the AFL Players’ Association, and other community leaders praised his courage and called for institutional change.

For LGBTQIA+ players and fans who have long felt invisible on the AFL stage, Mitch Brown’s honesty isn’t just groundbreaking—it offers hope for a future where being yourself is not only accepted but celebrated.