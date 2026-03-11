Mitch Meyer exits the “Never Ending Road” in ‘Mulholland Drive’

Not as confusing as the movie.

Brooklyn-based musician Mitch Meyer has spent years weaving in and out of genres, playing in grunge, rock, and indie groups like Zoos and Climates.

Now, with his eponymous solo project, he synthesises those experiences into a sound that is entirely his own.

His debut single, ‘Mulholland Drive,’ is atmospheric alt-americana, arriving as the second glimpse into a highly anticipated 7-track album due later this year.

The track has an unlikely but effective origin story. What started as a darkwave-tinged synth jam with Frank Poma on a Korg Prologue laid dormant for two years before Meyer rediscovered it.

Bringing the bones of the song to producers and friends Quinn Devlin and Karl Markgraf, the track evolved. Recorded largely on a vintage 4-track tape machine at Devlin’s Crown Heights studio, ‘Mulholland Drive’ possesses a tangible warmth.

Guitars swell and recede around a solid rhythmic backbone, creating the “dreamy and washy” aesthetic that defines the project.

The production subtly echoes the textural landscapes of Wilco and The War on Drugs, while Meyer’s vocal delivery carries a heartfelt urgency reminiscent of The National or a more subdued Kings of Leon.

Lyrically, ‘Mulholland Drive’ is a poignant reflection on resilience.

The chorus serves as the song’s thesis: “Gonna take the light, like I’ll always find a way through, gonna take the light, and I took the exit from this never-ending road.”

It’s not a narrative about a specific event, but rather a captured feeling, the precise moment one decides to stop looking in the rearview mirror and face forward.

Meyer describes it as a song about growing and keeping your chin up, a theme delivered not with bombast, but with a quiet, earned confidence.

The accompanying music video, directed by Mike Vassallo, visually complements this theme.

While the lyrics speak of Los Angeles’ famed winding road, the video likely focuses on the interplay of light and shadow, movement and stillness, mirroring the song’s journey from a dark synth loop to a bright, harmonious conclusion.

With rich contributions from a talented circle of Brooklyn musicians and the pristine mixing of Sam Skinner and Digo Best, ‘Mulholland Drive’ can be taken as a statement of intent.

Mitch Meyer has successfully taken the disparate threads of his musical past and woven them into a sound that is both timeless and refreshingly new.