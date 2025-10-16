Mitski drops live album; makes entire digital catalogue Name-Your-Price

A gift that gives back.

In a move that merges artistic generosity with social conscience, indie powerhouse Mitski has surprise-released The Land: The Live Album, a breathtaking document of her 2024 residency at Atlanta’s historic Fox Theatre.

Available now digitally via Bandcamp, the album serves as a poignant audio prelude to her upcoming concert film.

But the true heartbeat of this release is its charitable mission: for a limited time, fans can name their price for her entire digital catalogue, with all proceeds benefiting Direct Relief.

This organisation is critical in equipping healthcare workers globally with essential medical resources.

As the cinematic adaptation of her hauntingly beautiful performances prepares to hit theatres worldwide, Mitski transforms the act of listening into one of profound global support, ensuring every note resonates far beyond the speakers.