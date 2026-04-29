Mitski Setlist and Set Times: Nothing’s About to Happen to Me Live 2026

Mitski’s ‘Nothing’s About to Happen to Me’ tour sets off again this week.

The indie star finished off some shows in LA, NYC and Mexico City this month.

And after a short break, she’s back on the road.

This week we’ll be seeing her in Europe, followed by a sold out tour in the UK.

The end of May will then see her arrive in Sydney, for her sold out Opera House residency as part of VIVID Live.

And finally, she’ll be heading to Asia in July.

To get yourself prepared, here’s everything you should know about your upcoming show.

Set Times

The show will kick off at 6pm for Mitski’s first stop of the Europe tour in Istanbul.

The scheduled start time is 9:15pm.

Be sure to also check with your specific show for precise run times, as they may vary.

Set List

Here’s every song you can expect to hear, from the new album tracks, to your familiar faves, based on Mitski’s most recent set lists.

In a Lake Cats Working for the Knife Buffalo Replaced Dead Women I Bet on Losing Dogs Where’s My Phone? Heaven Rules I’ll Change for You When Memories Snow Instead of Here Circle Washing Machine Heart Dan the Dancer I Want You Francis Forever If I Leave Stay Soft A Horse Named Cold Air Two Slow Dancers Lightning My Love Mine All Mine That White Cat (Encore) Pearl Diver