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Mitski Setlist and Set Times: Nothing’s About to Happen to Me Live 2026

CCA

by Chi Chi Attard

CCA

by Chi Chi Attard

Mitski’s ‘Nothing’s About to Happen to Me’ tour sets off again this week.

The indie star finished off some shows in LA, NYC and Mexico City this month.

And after a short break, she’s back on the road.

This week we’ll be seeing her in Europe, followed by a sold out tour in the UK.

The end of May will then see her arrive in Sydney, for her sold out Opera House residency as part of VIVID Live.

And finally, she’ll be heading to Asia in July.

To get yourself prepared, here’s everything you should know about your upcoming show. 

Set Times

The show will kick off at 6pm for Mitski’s first stop of the Europe tour in Istanbul.

The scheduled start time is 9:15pm.

Be sure to also check with your specific show for precise run times, as they may vary.

Set List

Here’s every song you can expect to hear, from the new album tracks, to your familiar faves, based on Mitski’s most recent set lists.

  1. In a Lake
  2. Cats
  3. Working for the Knife
  4. Buffalo Replaced
  5. Dead Women
  6. I Bet on Losing Dogs
  7. Where’s My Phone?
  8. Heaven 
  9. Rules
  10. I’ll Change for You
  11. When Memories Snow
  12. Instead of Here
  13. Circle
  14. Washing Machine Heart
  15. Dan the Dancer
  16. I Want You
  17. Francis Forever
  18. If I Leave
  19. Stay Soft
  20. A Horse Named Cold Air
  21. Two Slow Dancers
  22. Lightning
  23. My Love Mine All Mine
  24. That White Cat
  25. (Encore) Pearl Diver

 

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