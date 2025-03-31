Miyazaki’s Fiery Comments Resurface As AI Art Explodes

Miyazaki calls AI art an ‘insult’

AI-generated Studio Ghibli-esque images have gone viral, thanks to OpenAI’s GPT-40, but this trend has reignited Hayao Miyazaki’s fiery 2016 comments, where he called AI artwork “an insult to life itself.”

“I feel like we are nearing to the end of the times. We humans are losing faith in ourselves,” said Miyazaki previously.

Sam Altman posted to X about the new image generator in ChatGPT, with a profile picture of himself in Studio Ghibli’s art style, showing off the AI’s abilities.

As AI art floods the internet, voices like Zelda Williams have also criticised the technology, urging people to respect Miyazaki’s wishes and steer clear of creating Ghibli knock-offs.

Watch here to see if Miyazaki comments on the trend.