The people who get it, get it. And once you’ve been, you’ll be one of them.

You know those nights where the music just hits different? Where the drinks are strong, the crowd’s buzzing, and the vibe feels like it was made just for you? That’s Mobius.

Tucked away near Hobart’s waterfront, this place isn’t your average bar—it’s a mood.

Walk in, and the low-lit, velvet-draped space wraps around you like a welcome hug, but stick around, and you’ll feel the energy shift as the night takes over.

The team behind Mobius gets it. They’re not here to blast chart-toppers at you all night.

Instead, they curate sounds that actually matter—deep house, soulful jazz, live electronic acts, and DJ sets that make you wonder why you ever settled for mainstream clubs.

The cocktails? Think smoked rosemary margaritas and twists on classics that bartenders actually care about.

Some nights, it’s all leather booths and murmured conversations; others, the dance floor takes over, and suddenly it’s 2 AM, your feet hurt, and you’re swapping life stories with a stranger who just became your new best mate.

Owned by Ben Hickey (the same guy behind Tassie’s International Beerfest), Mobius Lounge Bar has that rare balance of polish and spontaneity.

Mobius Lounge Bar

📍 7 Despard St

☎️ (03) 6224 4411