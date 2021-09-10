Molosser’s ‘Ellesmere Island’ is a blend of sensitivity and strength

Crafted from elemental tones, Ellesmere Island by Swedish duo Molosser is an atmospheric journey into dark, acoustic alternative rock.

Ellesmere Island lies off the northern coast of mainland Canada. As Molosser explains, it’s “slightly smaller than Great Britain, but with a population of less than 200.” Fitting then, that this slice of intimate acoustic music should take its name from such a location: sparse and meditative.

Though the duo is now based in rural Uråsa, it was born in Gothenburg’s lively music scene — “…most of them pretty noisy and/or riff-based in one way or another” is how the Molosser describes the sound of bands from that part of the world. Molosser has taken those progressive influences and created something altogether more contemplative.

The unconventional nature of Ellesmere Island hits you from the beginning. An extensive instrumental exploration functions as a verse, rather than an introduction. Brushed snare and bass enter alongside the vocals, redolent of the dusty barn that also acts as the setting for the music video.

Build around three melodic characters (acoustic guitars left and right with the vocal front and centre), Ellesmere Island is defined by the absence of layers, as well as the ones that are present. Tess’ vocal treatment is up-front and intimate. Her guitar as well Jahn’s are similarly devoid of ambience, which helps to put the listener in the same space as the musicians.

While the rhythms are accented by the bass and drums, it’s the melodic interplay between the voice and guitars that carry the track forward. This unique flavour, as the band puts it, is a result of combining “…two rather different musical temperaments, so most times we can fill out each other’s ideas and create something neither of us has heard before.”

Ellesmere Island is an object example of creating more with less. And though the palette of sounds that the song features is minimal, there are plenty of interesting musical avenues to explore within it.

Ellesmere Island is out now via Evil Ear Records.