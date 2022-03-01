Montaigne and David Byrne come together on cute banger ‘Always Be You’

Celebrated Aussie artist Montaigne teams up with legendary Talking Heads frontman David Byrne for an unforgettable curveball track.

Always Be You is the surprise collaboration between Aussie Eurovision rep Montaigne and David Byrne of the Talking Heads. Yeah, wow indeed. Definitely didn’t see this one coming.

Anyway, Always Be You is a hyper-pop track focused on exploring the dual perspectives of an imperfectly perfect relationship. If you’re doubtful, let me assure you, this single is as genius as it is cute.

Behind the quirky, industrial production (yup, that’s David all right), Montaigne sets the scene with a rapid-fire delivery: “When we first decided to be together it felt like you felt like you’d made a mistake”. However, as the digital textures crescendo, it becomes clear this couple love each other a fuck tonne. They may not always “come through”, but they’re “always trying” and that’s the most important thing.

David Byrne takes the following verse, dropping a poignant image along the way. “sometimes I still stare so hard at the moon when I feel like I can’t be in the same room as you”. Brilliant. Sonically, the track continues to flourish with digital ambience, densely packed vocal layers and crunchy rhythms.

Meanwhile, the music video keeps the subject matter bright and engaging with tongue-in-cheek relationship tropes. Think messy eating on dinner dates. Boardgame arguments. Close-ups of intensely emotional eye contact. And, the wholesome relationship trope to end all wholesome relationship tropes: swapping clothes.

Overall, Always be You is the collab we didn’t know we needed. Montaigne and David Byrne’s idiosyncrasies complement each other effectively, making for one hell of an enjoyable, easy listen. The song, particularly when paired with the video, is also a fond reminder to hold your loved ones close. Bring it in team.