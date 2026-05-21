Here’s the full setlist for Morgan Evans’ Steel Town Tour

The country star is mixing fresh Steel Town cuts with fan favourites, mashups and a very Australian singalong moment.

Morgan Evans is officially back on the road for his Steel Town Tour, arriving off the back of his latest album Steel Town and bringing a setlist that leans heavily into new material while still leaving room for the songs fans came for.

The current run of shows has been pulling from a pretty consistent core setlist, blending recent tracks with some of his biggest country-pop crossover moments.

There’s also a surprisingly emotional Australian touch in the middle of the show, with Evans breaking into How to Make Gravy before later launching into a full crowd-singalong medley featuring ‘You’re the Voice’.

Elsewhere, tracks like ‘Over for You’ and ‘Day Drunk’ still land exactly where they’re supposed to, while newer Steel Town cuts are already sounding road-tested.

Steel Town Tour setlist

Beer Back Home

Kiss Somebody

Another Drink Coming

How to Make Gravy (Paul Kelly cover)

Love Is Real

Over for You

Letting You Go

Two Broken Hearts (performed as a duet with Laci Kaye Booth)

Steel Town / Young Again

Day Drunk

Medley

Thank God I’m a Country Boy

Take Me Home, Country Roads

You’re the Voice (John Farnham cover)

Like most live tours, the setlist can shift slightly night to night, but this has been the backbone of the Steel Town run so far.

Check out his website for tour dates.