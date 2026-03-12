Sleep deprivation strikes again as Morrissey bails on Spain

Who could’ve seen this coming…

Morrissey has done it again. The notoriously temperamental former Smiths frontman has pulled the plug on a concert in Valencia, Spain, blaming the city’s raucous local festival for stealing his precious sleep.

In a statement posted to his website Thursday, mere hours before showtime, the singer declared the performance “rendered impossible due to sleep deprivation.”

According to the post, the 66-year-old artist arrived in Valencia after a two-day drive from Milan, only to have his slumber shattered by the sounds of the city’s famed Las Fallas festival.

“Loud techno singing (and) megaphone announcements” seeped into his hotel room, leaving him in what his camp described as a “catatonic state.”

Morrissey himself took to his site to call the night an “indescribable hell,” adding that it would take him “one year to recover. And that is an understatement.”

The website was careful to note in bold that “The show is not cancelled,” only that “Circumstances render the show impossible,” leaving ticket holders in limbo regarding refunds or rescheduling.

The cancellation comes as Morrissey tours his first album in six years, Make-up Is a Lie, with upcoming dates scheduled in Zaragoza and Seville.