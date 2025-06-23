Morrissey vs. The Machine: Star Cancels Show, Blames Music Industry ‘Abandonment’

Yep, it’s happened again.

Morrissey’s Stockholm concert collapsed under the weight of exhaustion and industry neglect, as the iconic singer cancelled his June 23 show at Hovet Arena, lamenting his band’s “travel-weary beyond belief” state.

In a dramatic Morrissey Central post, the former Smiths frontman painted a bleak picture of touring life: seven days, six countries, and “zero music industry support” despite “sensational” ticket sales.

Fans were promised refunds, but the cancellation fuels broader frustrations—including Morrissey’s unreleased album Bonfire of Teenagers, trapped in label limbo since 2021.

Health woes compound the chaos. Last month, sinusitis derailed U.S. dates, while ongoing battles with Capitol Records and media “harassment” (per Morrissey) stifle his music’s release.

Meanwhile, tensions with ex-bandmate Johnny Marr simmer over Smiths trademarks and aborted reunions.

As Morrissey prays for divine intervention to reach Berlin’s next gig, his plight underscores a crumbling industry—where artistry battles exhaustion, politics, and corporate indifference.