Is your password on the list of 2020’s most common passwords?

NordPass has revealed the 200 most common passwords of 2020, and how fast it takes for those to be cracked.

If you have one of these common passwords, it might be time to take a long hard look at yourself, because NordPass has just exposed how unimaginative you are.

The most common passwords in the world in 2020 included things such as ‘123456’ and ‘password’ which were uncovered to be the passwords of over three million people, guessed in an average time of less than a second. ‘MAGA2020!, Donald Trump’s Twitter password, was guessed on fifth attempt, so take some notes if you don’t want to lose your stuff.

NordPass is a cyber security company which offers services that utilise encryption algorithms to protect your passwords in information. They also offer online anonymity through VPN, if you are so inclined.

The most common passwords of 2020 list highlights the issue of convenience in choosing a password that’s simple to remember. The problem with that should be obvious but yeah, it turns out if it’s easy for you to remember, it’s likely really bloody easy to guess.

The company also discovered the most common categories people create passwords from to be numbers, qwerty, swear words, password, names, sports, and entertainment.

Given we are still in the midst of a global pandemic, we implore you to look after yourselves, and that shouldn’t change when you’re online. After all, what the hell would you do if Steve from Quindalup stole your Netflix password? Not watch My Octopus Teacher for the fourth time in a week, that’s what!

If you’ve got the time in the day to check the time, maybe go and change your password if it came up on this list. If you want, you can share mine. It’s ‘sleepyjoe420’ and it works 60% of the time, every time.

Check out the top 10 below, and the full list here.

2020’s most common passwords