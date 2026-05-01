There’s something instantly magnetic about Mouse: P.I. For Hire .

From the second it boots up, you’re dropped into a black-and-white world that feels ripped straight out of a dusty film reel, all jittery animation and smoky jazz bars.

It’s got that old-school cartoon swagger, but underneath the vintage charm is a game that’s way more intense than its rubber-hose grin suggests.

At its core, this is a fast, scrappy boomer shooter with a detective twist. You step into the shoes of Jack Pepper, a wisecracking private eye who spends his time bouncing between cracking cases and blasting through waves of enemies.

The loop is simple but satisfying. Head out into Mouseberg, chase leads, deal with whatever goons get in your way, then return to piece things together before the next job kicks off. Combat is all about momentum.

You’re dodging, kicking, and unloading everything from pistols to absurdly destructive weapons while enemies swarm from all angles. It rarely slows down, and that constant movement gives fights a nice rhythm.

What really sticks, though, is the personality. Every inch of the game feels handcrafted, from the exaggerated character animations to the way the world hums with little details.

You can wander into a bar, soak in the music, then head into a subway chase that feels like a completely different slice of the same world. Even small touches, like hidden walls or environmental gags, give exploration a playful edge.

The weapons help sell it too. They’re ridiculous in the best way, turning enemies into dust, goo, or something in between, often with a darkly funny punchline.

It’s not flawless. The detective side of things feels a bit undercooked, especially when it comes to solving cases. Clues fall into place on their own, which takes away that “aha” moment you’d expect from playing as a PI.

Level layouts are also pretty straightforward, which keeps things flowing but doesn’t leave much room for getting lost in deeper design.

Still, it’s hard not to get swept up in it. Mouse: P.I. For Hire is stylish, punchy, and just plain fun to play. If you’re into shooters that prioritise feel and flair over complexity, this is an easy one to recommend.

It’s like Saturday morning cartoons with a chaotic, trigger-happy twist, and honestly, that combo works way better than it should.