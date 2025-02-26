Alice Ivy, Kevin Parker, and Chris Collins Clean Up at the 2025 MPEG Awards

The producers and engineers behind your favourite tracks finally get their moment in the spotlight

It’s not often that the behind-the-scenes masterminds of music get their time in the spotlight, but last night at Sydney’s Aerial, Ultimo, the Music Producer and Engineers’ Guild (MPEG) made sure they did.

The second annual MPEG Awards wasn’t about the chart-toppers or frontpeople – it was a celebration of the legends who sit behind the consoles – who actually make those records sound so damn good.

Co-hosted by production heavyweights Alice Ivy and Xavier Dunn, the night pulled together industry veterans, rising talents, and a whole lot of love for the craft.

Live performances from Chelsea Warner and Boy Soda set the mood, and Michael Carpenter’s closing take on ‘Friday on My Mind’ by The Easybeats was the kind of goosebump-inducing moment that reminds you why music production is an art in itself.

Big props to Kurt Luthy, Tom Larkin, and Anna Laverty, the masterminds behind pulling the whole thing together—because let’s be real, putting on an awards night for producers and engineers is just as important as celebrating the ones in the spotlight.

Chris Collins took out Producer of the Year, with Tasker taking home Breakthrough Producer of the Year. Alice Ivy, proving she can do it all, landed Self-Producing Artist of the Year, while Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker added Writer Producer of the Year to his already stacked resume. Mix Engineer of the Year went to Stefan Du Randt, Steven Schram picked up Recording Engineer of the Year, and Lachlan Carrick was crowned Mastering Engineer of the Year.

Rolling Stock Recording Rooms took home Studio of the Year, while the Outstanding Community Work award went to Grid Series Geelong for their grassroots impact. And in a nod to global success, Dom Dolla was recognised for Overseas Achievement.

One of the most touching moments of the night came when the Lifetime Achievement Award was given to the legendary duo Vanda & Young (Harry Vanda & George Young). Their production and songwriting legacy runs deep in Australian music history, shaping everything from The Easybeats to AC/DC. If there were ever two legends who deserved the recognition, it’s them.

Beyond the trophies, speeches, and stellar performances, the MPEG Awards doubled as a reminder of just how much producers, engineers, and studios shape the music we love. They might not be the ones front and center on stage, but without them, the songs we obsess over just wouldn’t hit the same.

Shoutout to the sponsors—Neumann.Berlin, Sennheiser, Shure, AVID, AVP Imports, and Factory Sound—for making the night happen. And if you want the full rundown on all the winners and nominees, head to mpeg.org.au.