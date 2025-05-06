Mr G’s Back, Baby: Chris Lilley’s Beloved Character Gets the Mic in Hilariously Cringe Podcast Comeback

Mr G is back, and this time he’s invading your earbuds

Nearly 20 years after Summer Heights High made Chris Lilley a household name, the comedian has revived everyone’s favourite delusional drama teacher, Greg Gregson, for Mr G’s Room.

While the cultural landscape has shifted since Lilley’s peak, there’s something oddly nostalgic about hearing Mr G’s over-the-top narcissism once again.

This time, he’s on a mission to set the record straight about Summer Heights High, claiming he was “edited to look bad”—and, true to form, he does it with the same cringe-worthy charm that made him iconic.

Love him or hate him, Lilley’s commitment to his characters is undeniable.

Though his TV heyday may be behind him, Mr G’s Room proves that the comedian still has a knack for crafting absurd, larger-than-life personalities.

The podcast is packed with ridiculous musical numbers (yes, Ikea: The Musical makes a comeback) and painfully awkward humour—but for fans of Lilley’s brand of comedy, that’s part of the appeal.

Is it groundbreaking? No.

But for those who miss the early 2000s era of boundary-pushing satire, this might just hit the spot.

Whether it’s a passion project or a playful experiment, one thing’s clear: Mr G refuses to fade away quietly.