MSI’s CES 2026 lineup marks the start of a new laptop era

MSI’s CES 2026 lineup turns heads with a full redesign, from sleek Prestige laptops to powerhouse Raider rigs and playful Claw handhelds.

By the time Vegas’ biggest tech trade show CES, (Consumer Electronics Show) rolls around, laptops can all start to feel the same: thinner, faster, a little louder about AI.

MSI’s 2026 reveal, though, feels like hitting the refresh button on the entire lineup.

More than just a spec bump – it’s a proper rethink. From business machines to gaming rigs and even handhelds, everything’s been redesigned with sharper lines, smoother curves, and a clear sense of identity.

Take the Prestige series, MSI’s business-focused laptops. Gone are the stiff, boxy edges of old; in their place are soft curves, all-aluminium builds, and a weight that actually feels manageable.

Updated CPU: Powered by the latest Intel® Core™ Ultra Series 3 processors, the new Prestige series delivers outstanding performance and exceptional battery life, making it a great laptop for business and productivity.

Prestige Design: Prestige 13 AI+ just got even lighter–now tipping the scales at only 899 grams, it’s officially the lightest 13″ magnesium-aluminum laptop in the world, proving that power and portability can coexist.

The Prestige 14 and 16 look elegant without feeling fragile, and they’re clearly aimed at more than spreadsheets and Zoom calls — creatives, editors, and multitaskers who need performance and style. And the battery life? MSI says north of 30 hours of video playback, which feels almost punk in its ambition.

The Prestige Flip models go a step further, with touchscreens, a new Nano Pen, and a touchpad that actually makes gestures feel satisfying. It’s productivity, but one you don’t dread.

Over on the gaming side, things get loud. The Raider 16 Max HX is a beast – a desktop replacement crammed into a laptop chassis, and the cooling system looks ready for battle.

The Stealth 16 AI+, by contrast, is quietly brilliant: thin, light, and stylish, yet still packs serious GPU muscle. And the Crosshair series? Full-on RGB energy, but with I/O and layout that actually make sense on a desk.

For everyone else, the Modern S series brings that premium feel to more affordable laptops, while the Claw 8 AI+ Glacier Blue Edition proves handhelds can be stylish too.

Put it all together and MSI’s CES 2026 line-up makes a statement: laptops don’t have to be boring, power doesn’t need to be ugly, and a redesign can actually excite again.

Professionals, creators, gamers – MSI isn’t playing it safe anymore, and that’s exactly the kind of upgrade we needed.

Head to MSI to check out the new laptops.