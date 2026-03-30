Mullet Moments with Sunday Honey

Naarm’s DIY sweethearts balancing chaos, community and ‘business at the front, party at the back’

Naarm’s Sunday Honey are leaning fully into the sweet spot between chaos and control – a band as much about community, DIY spirit and festival energy as they are about their steadily growing catalogue of indie-rock releases.

We caught up with the “lords of leisure” to talk music, the industry grind, and the art of keeping things just the right amount of messy.

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Backed by the good folk at Mullet Wines, the conversation drifted between tour stories, DIY ambition and the realities of building something from the ground up.

Check out Sunday Honey’s How’s That For Love EP, and keep your ear to the ground for their next instalmemt of, The Honey Pot, a self-made festival that doubles proof for a band doing things on their own terms.

For Sunday Honey, it’s part of the DIY reality – building momentum one gig, one single, one festival at a time, and trusting the community to follow.

Stay connected to Sunday Honey via Instagram.

Big love to Mullet Wines for keeping business at the front and the party at the back!