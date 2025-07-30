Mullet Moments with Miramar

Catch their unhinged EP launch party August 16.

Fresh off their Mullet Moments interview, Eora’s live-electronic firebrands Miramar are charging toward their ‘Best Of A Thing’ EP launch show at Sydney’s Trocadero Room on August 16, and it’s set to be a raucous celebration of grassroots music.

The trio, Rosh Yau, Sam Langley, and Matt Sampson, spilled the tea on their genre-blurring sound, inspired by The Prodigy’s grit and Justice’s swagger, and their fight to keep Sydney’s live scene alive.

Fans can expect a full-band spectacle at the Trocadero, with new tracks from the EP and the chaotic energy that’s earned them slots supporting Groove Armada and sold-out Club Miramar nights.

“It’s about capturing that unhinged live vibe,” they shared.

Tickets are here, grab yours before they’re gone! 🎟️

Massive thanks to Mullet Wines for making this chat possible!