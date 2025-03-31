Mullet Moments with Goon Gremlins

Goon Gremlins get candid on their debut EP, loss, and the power of telling your mates you love them

In the latest edition of Mullet Moments, we sit down with Newcastle’s indie darlings, Goon Gremlins, to chat about their debut EP, Tell Your Friends You Love Them, and why it’s crucial to let the ones you care about know just how much they mean—preferably with a drink in hand (Hard Sparkly, to be specific).

After making waves in 2024 with singles like ‘Baby Can’t Bite’, ‘Jesus Was A Goon Sack’, and ‘Nostalgia’, Goon Gremlins have reached a pivotal moment in their journey: the release of their first EP.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Happy Mag (@happymagtv)

With six tracks of raw, vibrant indie tunes, Tell Your Friends You Love Them perfectly encapsulates the essence of the band. It’s personal, it’s heartfelt, and it’s a powerful message for both long-time fans and newcomers.

Standout track, ‘Shifting Space’, standout track, ‘Shifting Space’, serves as a poignant tribute to Angelina Burke’s late brother, Xavier. It’s a beautiful exploration of grief, healing, and love—an emotional reminder to cherish the people in your life while you can.

“It’s a reminder to tell the people that you care about that they are appreciated,” she says. “I wrote the song to let him know that I was broken for a very long time, but now, seven years later, I’m at a place where I can finally say that I’m doing okay. It’s shifted into something more of an appreciation that I got to grow up with someone like him.”

This EP is a celebration of perseverance, friendship, and appreciating the fleeting moments with those who matter most.

Stay connected to Goon Gremlins via Instagram

Check out Mullet Wines here.