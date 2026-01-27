Mullet Moments with Jade Kenji

Chatting quiet confidence with Jade Kenji!

Vietnamese-Australian artist Jade Kenji reveals the stories behind her music in a new Mullet Moments.

Hailing from Sydney’s south-west, Kenji describes her sound as smooth, evocative, and playful; a blend inspiring quiet confidence.

The conversation explores her latest boom-bap single, ‘i got it,’ and gets personal, touching on her first experience with betrayal from a close friend and the importance of establishing boundaries.

Kenji also teased her forthcoming EP, promising a fresh fusion of jazz and hip-hop vibes.

Praised for her seamless transition between singing and rapping, Kenji continues to carve a vital space for Asian-Australian representation in music, with new releases on the way!

you can keep up with Jade Kenji here.