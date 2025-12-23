Mullet Moments with Platonic Sex

The sound of sun-bleached catharsis.

Brisbane’s celebrated queer indie-rock group, Platonic Sex, has officially launched their debut album, Face to the Flywire,

The band recently offered insights into the project during an exclusive feature for Mullet Moments.

The album’s genesis traces back to a dedicated writing retreat on Minjerribah in 2022, with the coastal environment deeply influencing its warm, textured sound.

Conversations revealed the band’s focus on collaborative songwriting and the palpable, transformative energy of performing live, which is central to their identity.

Face to the Flywire is available now on all streaming platforms, with upcoming tour dates set to bring their resonant indie-rock anthems to stages across the country.

