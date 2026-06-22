Mullet Moments with Toy Saints

Toy Saints reveal how touring shaped their debut LP.

Toy Saints recently sat down with Happy Mag for a wild chat.

The Brisbane trio, Ethan, Deb, and Rory, reflected on their Kia Carnival road trip from Queensland to Victoria, calling it the defining moment they knew music was their path.

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“Meeting people is really cool,” they shared, noting the tour brought them closer before recording.

Their upcoming debut album drops July 25, described as a “straightforward rock ripper” compared to their heavier EP.

Huge thanks to Mullet Wines for making this chat possible!

Fans can catch a physical release of their album at their upcoming Waywards show. Follow Toy Saints on all platforms. 🍷🤘