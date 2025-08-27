Mullet Moments with Wiles

Trip-hop, Buffy, and a new EP, check out everything Wiles in fresh interview!

Sydney-based indie-pop artist Wiles, the solo project of Ellen Fitzgibbon, recently sat down with us to talk all things ‘World Undone.’.

The conversation delved into the creative origins of her new music, revealing a lockdown period spent writing in her attic was the catalyst for her upcoming EP.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Happy Mag (@happymagtv)

Fitzgibbon shared her eclectic influences, from 90s guitar tones to trip-hop beats, and a playful aspiration for her music to be enjoyed by a certain cult TV character.

She also highlighted the profound importance of collaborating with her brother, Russell Fitzgibbon, who produced the track.

Her single, ‘Yeah Right’, is out now via Blossom Rot Records. ‘World Undone’ drops on the 19th of September, don’t miss it!

Huge thanks to Mullet Wines for supporting this interview, and don’t forget to keep up with Wiles!