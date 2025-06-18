Nine iconic Aussie mullets – from Angus Young to Pond’s Nick Allbrook

Purposely brought to you by Mullet Wines—Australia’s boldest, most unapologetic wine brand—this ode to the iconic mullet

From rock gods to indie darlings, the mullet has been a badge of honour for musicians who dare to stand out, and Australia’s music scene has long been a breeding ground for rebellion.

Here are nine iconic Australian artists who’ve turned “business in the front, party in the back” into a full-blown cultural statement.

1. Chrissy Amphlett (Divinyls)

The original rock ‘n’ roll riot grrrl of Australia. Chrissy’s razor-sharp mullet and defiant gaze made her a lightning rod for rebellion in the ‘80s. Charismatically pairing it with Catholic school outfits and raw, theatrical performances made the Divinyls unforgettable.

2. Amy Taylor (Amyl and the Sniffers)

The queen of the modern punk mullet. Bleach-blonde, sweat-soaked, and snarling, Amy Taylor’s look is as feral as her stage presence. No one has embodied the “party in the back” ethos quite like her — and made it fashion.

3.Angus Young (AC/DC)

The undisputed king of the rock mullet, AC/DC’s Angus Young has sported his signature shaggy, schoolboy-meets-roadie look since the 1970s.

His wild, sweat-drenched locks whipping mid-solo became as iconic as his duckwalk. Young’s mullet is the symbol of unbridled rock ‘n’ roll energy, proving that sometimes, the louder the hair, the louder the riffs.

4. Courtney Barnett

A more subtle approach to the mullet, Courtney’s laid-back, scruffy cut matches her sardonic lyrics and deadpan delivery. It’s giving Melbourne thrift-store poet — and it works.

5. Eamon Sandwith (The Chats)

Punk trio The Chats are modern mullet ambassadors, with bassist/vocalist Eamon Sandwith leading the charge.

Their viral hit Smoko catapulted their scrappy, beer-fuelled aesthetic—neon singlets, thongs, and, of course, mullets—into global punk lore.

Sandwith’s messy, sun-bleached ‘do perfectly complements the band’s ethos: irreverent, unpolished, and proudly Aussie.

6. Mo’Ju

Mo’Ju’s precise, stylised mullet is a masterclass in cool. Matched with their genre-blending sound and fearless storytelling, it’s a look rooted in identity and edge.

7. Nick Allbrook (Pond)

Psychedelic rocker Nick Allbrook of Pond (and formerly Tame Impala) brings a bohemian twist to the mullet. His layered, flowing locks—part surfer, part shaman—mirror Pond’s kaleidoscopic sound.

Whether drenched in glitter or tangled mid-headbang, Allbrook’s mullet is a testament to the style’s versatility, blending glam-rock flair with Perth’s laid-back cool.

8. Tom Wolfe (The Wolfe Brothers)

Country music’s answer to the mullet revival, Tom Wolfe of The Wolfe Brothers rocks a “modern mullet”—slicked-back top, faded sides, and just enough length in the back to keep it tradie-approved.

It’s a polished take on the classic cut, proving the mullet can be as at home in Tamworth as it is in a mosh pit.

9. John Farnham

Few Aussie musicians have rocked a mullet as triumphantly as John Farnham. His shaggy, sweat-soaked ’do became as legendary as his voice—a perfect metaphor for his career: bold, resilient, and unapologetically Australian.

Farnham’s mullet peaked with You’re the Voice, its wild, windblown layers mirroring the song’s anthemic power.

Onstage, his blonde mane whipped under stadium lights, as iconic as his leather pants and raspy high notes.

Even as styles changed, Farnham’s mullet endured, a symbol of his everyman charm.

As his son joked: “Dad’s mullet was like his career—messy at times, but always legendary.”

The Mullet’s Legacy

From stadiums to dive bars, these artists prove the mullet is more than a haircut—it’s a rebellion, a nostalgia trip, and a middle finger to conformity.

As Sam Weller, the classical conductor with a mullet, puts it: “It’s part of your identity”. In 2025, the mullet isn’t just back; it’s here to stay, one headbang at a time.

