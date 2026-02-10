MUNA has just announced they’re dropping new music tomorrow

It’s finally happening – MUNA has a new single coming tomorrow.

MUNA have had their fans on a leash these last few months as they’ve continued to breadcrumb promises of new music – but good things come to those who wait.

It all started back in September when member Naomi McPherson started sharing a series of TikTok’s to their page and sneakily captioning each with those magic words: “finishing the album fit check”.

Naturally, fans started losing their marbles, but there was nothing really solid to go by until last week, when the band cleared all old posts from their socials and replaced them with steamy clips of each member stripping off to the caption “IT GETS SO HOT”.

Only now it’s really starting to get hot as MUNA has finally given fans a date to expect the new music by – and it just so happens to be tomorrow.

Aussie fans better be setting their alarms because the drop is scheduled bright and early for 4am Sydney time.

The release will mark their first studio work since their self-titled album in 2022 which graced us with tracks like ‘Silk Chiffon’ and ‘Kind of Girl’.

And even though their Instagram handle @whereismuna has mostly been pretty fitting over the last four years, MUNA fans haven’t been entirely starved the whole time.

The band kindly dropped a 22 track live record from the Greek Theatre in L.A. in 2024, and lead singer Katie Gavin made her solo debut in the same year with What a Relief.

Listeners down under will of course be crossing their fingers and toes that the new album comes with an Aussie tour, but until then, this should be enough to get us by.

Like life’s so fun, life’s so fun, got my MUNA back and their new release on.