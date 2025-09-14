‘Rest in Peace’ or ‘Rest in Piss’? Musicians react to Charlie Kirk’s death

Musicians React to Charlie Kirk’s Death With Tributes, Tears & Savage Callouts

Charlie Kirk’s sudden death has sent some pretty big shockwaves through the music world — and the responses have been anything but uniform.

Country juggernaut Morgan Wallen got teary on stage in Edmonton, dedicating “I’m A Little Crazy” to Kirk’s widow Erika and telling the crowd, “My family is sending prayers to them.”

Jason Aldean went full eulogy mode, calling Kirk “one of the kindest, smartest and bravest people I’ve ever met” and “a man of peace” who “wanted nothing but the best for our country and its youth.” Lauren Alaina echoed the heartbreak, writing: “My heart aches for his family. My heart aches for this country. My heart aches for change. Let’s lift his wife and children up in prayer.”

Even Coldplay’s Chris Martin weighed in from Wembley, asking the crowd to “send love and support to Charlie Kirk’s family” and reminding everyone that empathy matters “even when we don’t agree with someone.”

But not everyone’s lighting candles. At an Amsterdam gig, Bob Vylan spat, “Rest in piss Charlie Kirk, you piece of shit,” before diving into the next track — a moment that’s already gone viral.

Elsewhere, Sheryl Crow, Breland, Gavin Adcock, CeCe Winans, and Michael W. Smith all shared messages of sympathy, while rising country voice Elizabeth Nichols went after the people celebrating Kirk’s death, blasting the “hypocrisy” in public reactions.

Whether you’re in the prayer circle or the mosh pit, the reaction to Kirk’s death proves one thing: music’s never been shy about mixing politics, grief, and a little chaos.