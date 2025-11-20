My Bloody Valentine reunite with Setlist of Rarities and Raw Power

After a seven-year hiatus, the shoegaze pioneers return with a historic set in Dublin, kicking off a massive world tour.

After a seven-year silence that felt like an eternity to their devoted fans, the seminal shoegaze architects My Bloody Valentine have returned to the stage.

The air in Dublin’s National Stadium was thick with anticipation for this ‘Isn’t Anything warm-up show,’ their first since 2018.

For ninety minutes, the band submerged the audience in their signature cataclysm of sound, a beautiful noise spanning their storied career.

The setlist was a deep dive, rewarding long-time followers with a special treat: the very first live performance of the ethereal ‘Off Your Face’ from the 1990 Glider EP.

While the night wasn’t without its expected re-entry bumps, some technical gremlins and venue hiccups, the raw, overwhelming power of classics like ‘Soon’ and the devastating finale of ‘You Made Me Realise’ affirmed their legendary status.

This Dublin performance was merely the opening chord; the band now embarks on a sprawling international tour, confirming that the dreamy, distorted heartbeat of My Bloody Valentine is beating as strong as ever.

Full Setlist: