My Chemical Romance debuts new unreleased track

My Chemical Romance treats fans to debuting new song ‘War Beneath The Rain’ from unreleased album.

During a Los Angeles concert, American rock band My Chemical Romance (MCR) stunned fans by performing a previously unreleased track from their arsenal of unfinished projects.

It’s been revealed that the premiered track, ‘War Beneath The Rain’, came to life before their 2013 breakup.

Following a full performance of The Black Parade at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum on July 26, My Chemical Romance opened the second half of their set with cellist Clarice Jensen’s haunting rendition of From A to B.

Frontman Gerard Way then spoke about a shelved 2012 record, saying, “We were making a record that never came out, and this is one of the songs we really love from it,” referencing their unreleased fifth album The Paper Kingdom, which was ultimately abandoned after the band’s 2013 split.

With the family of late producer Doug McKean in the crowd, Gerard dedicated War Beneath The Rain in his honour.

Tender and sweet, this sentiment carried throughout the crowd, which acknowledged McKean’s deep involvement with My Chemical Romance.

His work stretches back to their iconic 2006 album Welcome to the Black Parade, with notable credits alongside other artists such as Paramore, Green Day, and Simple Plan.

Like many of us, when your favourite band finally announces their return, it feels like a fervent itch that’s finally been scratched.

My Chemical Romance ended their long hiatus in May 2022 with The Foundations of Decay, their first new release in almost ten years.

Co-written and produced by Gerard Way, Ray Toro, and the late Doug McKean, the track stands as one of their final collaborations with the beloved engineer. McKean sadly passed in July 2022 at age 54.

My Chemical Romance also brought out ‘Destroya’ for its tour debut on July 26. The following night featured even more rarities, with tracks like ‘Cemetery Drive,’ ‘The Foundations of Decay’, ‘You Know What They Do to Guys Like Us in Prison’, and ‘S/C/A/R/E/C/R/O/W’ making surprise appearances.

Lead vocalist Way described the creative process as “just us in the studio with our friend.” A touching sentiment that can be felt throughout the song.

The Long Live The Black Parade Tour rolls on, with more dates lined up across the US.

