My Pet Rhino Wrestles with Creative Demons in ‘Is This Really How It Ends?

A raucous, self-aware anthem where artistic frustration meets alt-rock catharsis.

Sydney’s My Pet Rhino—the alt-rock brainchild of Jon Maratheftis—delivers a brilliantly meta take on the songwriter’s struggle with “Is This Really How It Ends?”

Equal parts self-deprecating and defiant, the track pits raw creative doubt against explosive, riff-driven energy.

With Leanne “LeeLoo” Greenman’s dynamic vocals leading the charge, the song feels like a battle cry for anyone who’s ever agonised over their own art.

The lyrics cut deep (“The songs are so good but they sound so lame”), channeling the universal fear of falling short.

Yet, the music itself is anything but lame—propulsive rhythms, jagged guitars, and a swagger reminiscent of Queens of the Stone Age ensure the track crackles with urgency.

The climax, a raucous gang-vocal finale, turns existential dread into a rowdy, beer-soaked singalong, as if to say: If this is how it ends, let it be loud.

True to My Pet Rhino’s “no two songs alike” philosophy, the track balances clever introspection with unshakable hooks.

It’s a messy, triumphant ode to the creative grind—proof that even when art feels like pulling teeth, the results can still roar.