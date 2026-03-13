MyGigPass helps young music fans score cheap and free tickets to local gigs

If you love live music but hate missing out or paying too much, MyGigPass is here to fix that.

Launched in February 2026 by the Live Music Venues Alliance, it’s a venue-led initiative designed to get 18–25-year-olds into shows without breaking the bank.

Every Tuesday, you’ll get an email packed with offers—free entry, $25 tickets, 2-for-1 deals, and more.

See a show you like, follow the instructions, and you’re in.

Currently, 22 venues across NSW are on board and growing, from dedicated live music spots to any inclusive venue putting on regular ticketed gigs.

Some shows MyGigPass members have scored deals for include Black Country, New Road at Enmore Theatre; LAMBRINI GIRLS at Metro Theatre; Radium Dolls at The Lansdowne Hotel; Dune Rats at Oxford Art Factory; Aaron Rowe at The Vanguard; and Tijuana Cartel at Crowbar Sydney.

With 50+ offers since launch, there’s plenty to discover, check it out here at MyGigPass, and check out the participating venues below.

The Vanguard (Newtown)

Enmore Theatre (Enmore)

Metro Theatre (Sydney CBD)

Oxford Art Factory (Darlinghurst)

Crowbar (Leichhardt)

The Lansdowne Hotel (Chippendale)

The Factory Theatre (Marrickville)

The Bridge Hotel (Rozelle)

Oxford Underground (Darlinghurst)

The Duke of Enmore (Enmore)

Liberty Hall (Moore Park)

Manning Bar (University of Sydney)

UNSW Roundhouse (Kensington)

The Lady Hampshire (Camperdown)

Camelot Lounge (Marrickville)

Django Bar (Marrickville)

Mary’s Underground (Sydney CBD)

The Concourse (Chatswood)

Waywards (The Bank Hotel, Newtown)

Lord Gladstone (Chippendale)

Low 302 (Surry Hills)

La La La’s (Wollongong)