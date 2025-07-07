Swipe-Up Tale: From ‘sweet talk’ to ‘Lightning’ and ‘Mr. Incognito’ – told by Naomi Jane

Hey, I’m Naomi Jane. Thanks for scrolling into my sonic diary.

Here’s the track-by-track, tear-by-cheek-to-smile evolution of my journey – starting where it all began, at the very bottom of the sweet talk arc with “Heartbeat Melody,” and climbing all the way to my newest single, “Mr. Incognito.”

“Heartbeat Melody”

I open sweet talk on a full-throttle flutter. When the drums kick and I sing, “You’re the somebody, I know that there’s no guarantee, but for this moment, let’s make our reality,” I’m bottling that first-kiss adrenaline – the kind that makes every streetlight look like studio lighting. It leans into the joy and innocence of falling in love, celebrating those thrilling early moments.

The track dropped as its own single on October 11 2024, cracked 125 k streams in week one, and its video crossed 100 k views just as fast. It set the tone: love might break you later, but in this minute it’s pure electricity.

“Like Like Love You”

Track two is where the butterflies agree to stay a while. I wanted the synths to feel 80’s-radio-ready because that era knew how to soundtrack big emotions without apology. Like becomes love here – and that shift is equal parts giddy and terrifying. Vulnerability on the verse, victory on the chorus. To me, it’s about that weird space between liking someone and maybe loving them but being too nervous to say it. So instead, you say “like” twice, hoping they hear the “love” in between the lines. It’s sweet and shy and kind of scared, but also really honest.

“TACOBELL”

TACOBELL has always felt to me like the part of the movie where you’re in the passenger seat, windows down, it’s way too late, and everything feels a little too important and a little too dumb at the same time. The song’s all about that frustration and helplessness – wanting to shake her and remind her of who she is, how much more she deserves. It’s not dramatic or loud, it’s just tired. Tired of seeing her settle for someone who won’t even text back.

I love it because it captures that mix of love and annoyance only best friends really understand. My favorite line – “He’s loving you lazy, your song’s ‘Call Me Maybe’ ’cause maybe he’ll call or maybe he won’t”, says it all. The marching band music video lets me live inside the glossy movie fantasy and rip the mask off mediocrity. Remember: you get what you accept.

“Socks”

Post-climax, the room’s quiet and still a mess. “Cold coffee in your favorite mug” is me staring at the ghost of someone who isn’t coming back, wondering how I let their absence fill every drawer. Heartbreak is messy, but naming the mess is step one toward cleaning it up.

“Press Send”

Time to hit “block” on the lies. In a neon-lit dreamscape of floating texts, I confront betrayal, type that final message, and tap send – not to them, but to my own future. Closure isn’t always a door slamming; sometimes it’s a fingertip on glass. This song closes the EP because that’s where I finally reclaim the narrative.

The Evolution

From sweet talk to “Lightning”

Fast forward. I’d shed the heartbreak skin but kept the spark. Enter “Lightning.” Penned by three queens I adore – Kayla Diamond (who also produced), Sofia Camara, and Carys (Aviva Mongillo) – the song struck me like a bolt to the chest, then ghosted me with its aftermath. The first playback, I felt voltage in my bones and then the emptiness of being struck and left. Cinematic strings, skyscraper drums, and a chorus built to rattle arena rafters. It’s fearless, female-driven pop, and it reminds me that love – even after bruises – can still strike bright.

“Mr. Incognito”

If “Lightning” is the spark, “Mr. Incognito” is the shadow it exposes. I wrote it after meeting someone whose charm curdled into manipulation. “Guide me to the basement where God wasn’t invited” – that lyric drops you into the exact moment I realized I’d been led somewhere morally pitch-black. But the final chorus is stacked with harmonies of self-reclamation; I refuse victimhood. For every soul dodging ghosters and gas-lighters, here’s hard-won catharsis: monsters hide in plain sight, but the stage and the story, are ours!

Looking Ahead

From the first blush of “Heartbeat Melody” to reclaiming my power in “Mr. Incognito,” every track is a timestamp of growth. sweet talk taught me that love is hard and we have to grow into it; the new singles prove I did and I’m still evolving. Thanks for taking the ride. Swipe up, press play, and keep demanding the kind of love that sounds like thunder and feels like freedom.

Words by Naomi Jane