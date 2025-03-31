Naughty Dog is deep into a secret project, and it’s not The Last of Us 3

Naughty Dog reportedly three years into development on a new game – and it’s not intergalactic.

Naughty Dog, the powerhouse behind Uncharted, The Last of Us, and Crash Bandicoot, is deep into development on a new game that isn’t Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet—and it’s got fans questioning what’s next for the studio.

According to entertainment insider DanielRPK, Naughty Dog has been working on this mystery project for at least three years, alongside Intergalactic, which isn’t expected to launch until 2027.

While fans have been eagerly awaiting news on The Last of Us Part 3, this latest development suggests that a return to Joel and Ellie’s world might be further off than expected.

Notably, this second game is reportedly being led by Uncharted: The Lost Legacy’s Shaun Escayg, who rejoined Naughty Dog after a stint at Crystal Dynamics.

While the details remain under wraps, the studio has already confirmed that it’s working on “more than one ambitious single-player game” for the PS5.

With The Last of Us HBO series gearing up for its second season and HBO Max launching in Australia just in time, there’s still plenty for Naughty Dog fans to chew on.

But for those hoping for a Last of Us Part 3 announcement anytime soon, this latest report might sting a little.