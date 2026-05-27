Nave & The Ghost Collectors on grief, family, and the haunting joy of ‘Family Whistle’

The whistle that became a prayer.

Bergen’s indie-rock bruisers Nave & The Ghost Collectors are known for explosive blues energy and chaotic live shows, but their new single, ‘Family Whistle,’ reveals a profoundly personal heartbeat.

Released March 27, 2026, the track is deceptively upbeat, a whistling tribute to a family tradition from the Laksevåg neighbourhood, where the Smith family famously whistled to each other across the streets.

Yet beneath the groove lies a devastating anchor: the song is a farewell to frontman Nave Pundik’s mother, who passed away in late 2025.

She heard the track before her death and requested it play at her funeral.

In an exclusive interview, Pundik opens up about how grief and gratitude now echo through every whistle, the band’s restless evolution since winning the Union Blues Cup in 2019, and their burning desire to finally bring their high-voltage stage presence to Australia, the land of AC/DC.

HAPPY: What are you up to today?

NAVE AND THE GHOST COLLECTORS: We are continuing with performing and are going into the studio to record new songs with a bit of a different feel to what we did until now.

HAPPY: Tell us a little bit about where you live? What do you love about it?

NATGC: I live in Bergen Norway, the most beautiful city in the world when it’s not raining…and in the summer. The best thing about Bergen is that the city is surrounded by mountains and you can go hiking in almost all directions.

HAPPY: ‘Family Whistle’ hits like a feel-good track at first, when did you realise it was carrying something a lot deeper?

NATGC: I think the song was deep for me from the start since it carries so many memories, history and stories that are inside this lively Family Whistle song.

HAPPY: Your mum hearing it before she passed and asking for it at her funeral… how did that shift the way you hear the song now?

NATGC: The Whistle was also used as the first hello when I came inside the house to visit my mother, so it carries a lot of grief but with great satisfaction she got to hear it before she died.

HAPPY: The Laksevåg whistling tradition feels really specific – how important was it to keep that sense of place in the track?

NATGC: Every time I hear the Whistle it sends me straight down memory lane to my childhood visiting my grandparents where the Family Whistle was used all day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nave Pundik (@nave_and_theghostcollectors)

HAPPY: You’re known for high-energy, chaotic live shows — where does a song like this sit when you bring it on stage?

NATGC: We haven’t used Family Whistle on stage yet….., hopefully on stage in Australia.

HAPPY: Since the Union Blues Cup win back in 2019, what’s changed most in how you operate as a band?

NATGC: We love the Blues but we are also experimenting and going to new areas of music especially with the new songs that we are recording.

HAPPY: You’ve toured everywhere from Nashville to Glasgow – what’s pulling you towards Australia, and what can crowds here expect?

NATGC: I’ve never been to Australia yet and it would be great to take my band over there, we have to visit the land that gave us AC/DC.

HAPPY: What’s coming up?

NATGC: Great music from Nave and the Ghost Collectors

HAPPY: What makes you happy?

NATGC: The thought of the possibility of visiting Australia and playing our music there…, let’s make it happen.