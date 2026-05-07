NBA House is coming to Melbourne with All-Stars, live music and playoff watch parties

If you’re even loosely following the playoffs, this is a pretty solid excuse to get out of the house.

The National Basketball Association is bringing NBA House to Australia for the first time, setting up a four-day fan event at The Timber Yard from May 14 – 17 as part of the 2026 Playoffs.

Headlining the Melbourne run are NBA All-Stars Jaren Jackson Jr. and DeMarcus Cousins, who’ll appear across the weekend for meet-and-greets, fan sessions and scheduled programming.

The space will cover more than 6,000 square metres, with a mix of basketball and off-court activations. Expect live NBA playoff watch parties, skills challenges, fan zones, gaming areas and photo opportunities — including with the Larry O’Brien Trophy.

There’s also a solid entertainment lineup across the four nights. Baker Boy is locked in for Friday, alongside DJ Nino Brown (Thursday) and Tye Turner (Sunday). Saturday will feature a 3-on-3 celebrity game, adding to a schedule that leans just as much into culture as it does sport.

Other appearances across the weekend include the Sacramento Kings dance team, mascot Slamson and dunk team performances, alongside food, drinks and exclusive merchandise drops.

For Australian fans, it’s another sign of how accessible the NBA has become locally. Games are available via Amazon Prime Video, ESPN and NBA League Pass, with the league continuing to expand its global reach.

It’s part fan event, part live experience – and a rare chance to get close to the NBA without leaving the country.

NBA House Australia runs from May 14–17, with tickets available via Ticketmaster.