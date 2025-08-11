Behind the Lens: Need Soft’s Hypnotic Live Video & the Art of Mystery

How an abandoned studio, strategic darkness, and cirusprod’s vision created magic.

People listening to our music often comment that it has a cinematic feel to it. It must be said that we are interested in the seventh art.

And it’s true that Lucas and I have thought about this many times: our music conjures up images, especially during the composition phase.

It’s easy to imagine scenes from our favorite movies or video games with our music!

This may be due to the fact that it is mainly instrumental and evocative of moods. Our influences certainly play a role too.

Among others, Santana, Sade, Michael Jackson, Prince, and Daft Punk had a real impact on us. In any case, it’s something natural that’s part of our DNA. Mentally picturing our music inspires and guides us to better achieve the result we want.

We are also convinced that visuals enhance the potential of music. Just look at recent live performances by Justice, The Marías, and Glass Beams, who literally transport us into their world with superb stage design, in addition to their music.

We therefore pay particular attention to the design of our album covers, visualizers, logo, and everything else that can be seen when we promote our music. It’s a way of asserting our artistic identity and making the public want to listen to us.

The visual aspect was important to us, so we wanted to record a live set in an unusual location. While doing our research, we came across the Limusic music residence in Limoux in the south of France.

We fell in love with it almost instantly! The venue was exactly what we were looking for in terms of stage space, warm colors, and a whole bunch of music equipment that fed into the images in our video. It made our performance even more appealing.

Of course, for this first live video, we had a specific artistic vision inspired by our latest EP, “HOURS,” which was released digitally in October 2024.

The idea was to achieve continuity with this project in order to better introduce it to the public and also maximize our visual concept by respecting the color code defined by our EP cover (which was designed by Lucas): warm colors based mainly on yellow, brown, and black.

This is reflected in our choice of clothing, instruments, and even the studio carpet! We did everything we could to make this stand out as much as possible in the video.

We also worked on the concept of mystery, which is very important to us. Always with the aim of enhancing the potential of our music.

The studio where we performed was perfect for this, as there were lights in the ceiling in the center of the room that formed a kind of halo when the rest of the studio was dark.

Then Lucas had the brilliant idea of asking for the windows in the room to be opaque so that no outside light could come in, allowing us to focus solely on our performance space thanks to the studio’s ceiling lights.

You can see a resemblance to the cover of “HOURS.” There is a desire to capture the audience’s attention at first glance. We kept it simple but effective. A bit like Jack White, who is also a source of inspiration for us.

So, whether it was our appearance or the studio layout, nothing was left to chance.

To perfect our artistic vision, we needed a team capable of translating what we had in mind. And it just so happens that Limusic regularly works with a young director who goes by the name of cirusprod.

We were immediately impressed by his previous work in this field and his genuine artistic vision.

He suggested working with several cameramen to better capture our interactions with Lucas during the set and also to offer a real visual experience.

The result is truly amazing! We love the camera movements and the dynamic feel. What’s more, he had some great ideas, such as filming Lucas from above during his drum parts and adding lights to the stage and smoke for texture.

This gave it a slightly Tarantino-esque cinematic feel and created a mysterious atmosphere with stunning results!

We were lucky to be able to work with him and his team, who were really lovely and attentive! We were also able to participate in part of the video editing process, working closely with them. The end result was all the better for it.

Words by Need Soft