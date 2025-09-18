Needle In The Hay 2025: Caldecott Drop Their Biggest Prize Pack Yet

Needle In The Hay has always been about discovery — and this year Caldecott Music Group is helping us to find that track, that artist, that spark that deserves a bigger stage.

Over the years, the competition has helped launch the careers of some of the brightest names in Australian music, from Spacey Jane to Tones and I.

But 2025 is shaping up to be the biggest year yet. Not only is NITH going global, opening the doors to artists everywhere, but our partners at Caldecott Music Group have put together a jaw-dropping prize pack that would make any gearhead weep.

Here’s what’s waiting for the winner:

Handcrafted in Kalamazoo, this single-cut beauty is loaded with P90s for raw, expressive tone. Think endless sustain, vintage character, and a finish that looks like it rolled straight out of the golden era. Case included, obviously.

Teisco are known for their bold, boutique-style designs, and this prize includes the full lineup:

Boost – Clean, transparent lift to push your amp just right.

Fuzz – Thick, saturated chaos for riffs that demand attention.

Delay – Warm, atmospheric repeats perfect for dreamscapes or slapback vibes.

Interface – The ultimate pedalboard hub for routing and recording.

Overdrive – Rich, amp-like grit to give your tone extra bite.

Distortion – Crunchy, high-gain glory for when subtlety isn’t the vibe.

🎚 MONO Pedalboard + Case

Your new toys need a home, and MONO’s pedalboard rail (small) plus stealth club case will keep everything secure and gig-ready, whether you’re playing backyard shows or festival stages.

And that’s just the gear. The winner will also score studio time at Noise Machine Studios and 250 copies of their single pressed to vinyl thanks to Zenith Records — a full artist upgrade, from songwriting to release day.

Whether you’re a bedroom producer, a shoegaze dreamer, or a fuzz-loving punk band, this year’s Needle In The Hay prize is designed to supercharge your next move.

🎸 AUS/NZ Artists: Enter here

🌎 International Artists: Enter here

Get your track in, get heard, and maybe walk away with a gold-top guitar and a pedalboard that’ll make your mates jealous.

