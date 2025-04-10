Announcing the 2025 judges of our Needle In The Hay vinyl comp!

Meet the nine trailblazing judges shaping the sound of this year’s Needle In The Hay vinyl comp

Needle In The Hay is back. Happy Mag’s annual vinyl competition has long been a launchpad for emerging talent across Australia and New Zealand, with past alumni including Spacey Jane, Tones and I, and Joan and the Giants.

But now, we’re opening the floor to creative voices from everywhere. Whether you’re in Sydney or São Paulo, this is your chance to get your track heard – and pressed to wax courtesy of Zenith Records.

With $50,000 in prizes and 250 vinyl copies of your single up for grabs, NITH 2025 isn’t just a comp – it’s a gamechanger. From pro-audio gear by Sennheiser, Teenage Engineering, and Fender to career-launching exposure, the rewards are as big as your ambition. And behind it all is a judging panel packed with industry heavyweights and creative visionaries.

Here are the nine legends calling the shots this year:

DOBBY

DOBBY is an ARIA-winning hip-hop artist and drummer, blending sharp lyricism with cultural depth. His album WARRANGU: River Story explores the Bogan, Culgoa, and Barwon Rivers, honouring his Murrawarri heritage.

A passionate educator, he runs hip-hop and drum workshops across NSW and tutors Indigenous Studies at UNSW. Always rooted in culture, his music and work inspire the next generation.

Chloe Maddren

Chloe Maddren is a comedian, musician, and podcaster best known for The Friend Request, a hilariously candid podcast exploring the complexities of friendship.

With a background in music and film, the Brisbane-born talent blends sharp wit and heartfelt storytelling, welcoming guests like Anisa Nandaula and Peking Duk’s Adam Hyde for unfiltered conversations.

Jonathan Wilson

Jonathan Wilson is a musician and curator. He is currently the music and community curator at the Art Gallery of NSW, known for his boundary-pushing projects that fuse music and art.

Following the success of Volume 1 & 2 – which featured artists like Solange, Kim Gordon, Sonya Holowell, Annea Lockwood and André 3000 amongst many others – he continues to create unexpected experiences, curating artists who challenge conventions and reimagine performance in unconventional spaces. In March 2025, he released his third album under the name J.WLSN on iconic Australian label Room40.

Anna Laverty

Australian producer, engineer, and mixer, Anna is known for her work with Florence and The Machine, Bloc Party, and Depeche Mode. Her credits include albums by Camp Cope, Stella Donnelly, and Courtney Barnett.

She’s an APRA AMCOS ambassador and mentors aspiring artists, speaking at music events like Bigsound and The Great Escape, and is also the Chair of the Music Producer and Engineers’ Guild of Australia (MPEG).

Hayley Mary

Hayley Mary first made waves as the frontwoman of ARIA-winning band The Jezabels, shaping Australia’s indie landscape in the 2010s. Fresh from stepping out solo with Roman XS, a debut that channels her signature intensity into a fresh mix of indie, rock, and pop.

Known for her sharp lyricism and commanding stage presence, she continues to evolve as a dynamic force in Australian music and stands as an icon in her own right.

Mark Gerber

Mark Gerber, CEO of Oxford Art Factory, has been a key figure in shaping Sydney’s live music scene. Since opening in 2007, the venue has become a creative hub, hosting local and international acts while championing emerging artists.

Through initiatives like the Music Makers Club—which helped launch Ocean Alley and Harts—Gerber continues to foster new talent and support Australia’s evolving music landscape.

L-Fresh the Lion

L-FRESH The LION is a key voice in Australian hip-hop, using his music to champion resilience, identity, and self-determination. Since his 2014 debut One, he’s dropped albums with Elefant Traks, earned an ARIA nomination, and taken his music global—from MTV Hustle in India to SummerStage in New York.

He’s shared stages with Nas, Elton John, and Talib Kweli, and his track WE THE KINGS serves as the Sydney Kings’ official anthem.

Jannah Beth

Jannah Beth, co-founder of Offbeat Collective, is a driving force behind the artist hub and studio that champions community and collaboration. She played a key role in launching ONE OFF TRAKS, an all-female writing camp dedicated to uplifting diverse voices in music.

As an artist, Jannah Beth seamlessly blends alternative hip-hop, soul, and pop, carving out her own space with a bold, genre-defying style. Known for her unique approach to both music and self-expression, she continues to challenge conventions and foster opportunities for emerging talent through Offbeat.

