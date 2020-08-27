Needle In The Hay Spotlight: Angus1

Meet Angus1, a Sydney producer who’s already caught the eye of Future Classic, Kitsuné Musique, and tastemakers all over the world.

For our latest entry spotlight, we're looking at Angus1.

Based in Sydney, Angus1 makes eclectic, vocal-led electronic music which places a devastatingly clear mirror upon himself. His single I Can Tell Your Laugh Is Fake is a brutally honest account of rejection, and Champagne – the song he entered into Needle In The Hay – is about drinking himself “into oblivion as a young man to avoid all kinds of insecurities”.

One thing’s for certain; if you’re listening to Angus1, you’re getting the truth.

Releasing his debut track Linda via esteemed French label Kitsuné Musique (Parcels, Phoenix) and recent track You’re An Enabler through Future Classic (Flume, G Flip) by way of their Shelter In Place compilation, it’s clear Angus1 already has ears pricking up in all the right places.

And it’s not hard to see why. By way of his lyrics alone it’d be fair to say this artist is a little different from the rest, but the production underscoring it all is of an equal caliber. Intricate, and never lacking an emotional punch, it’s a little Four Tet, a little Jai Paul, each new track is as unexpectedly wonderful as the last.

If you’re loving what’s coming out of Angus1, look out for his new single Baby’s Arm on Friday August 28th. Until then, check him out on Instagram, Spotify, and Soundcloud.

