This NITH spotlight, made possible with Mullet Wines, shines the light on BADASSMUTHA, a Meanjin based artist that defies genres

With a sound as vibrant as her personality, BADASSMUTHA—a Githabul, Migunberri-Yugumbeh, Gamilaroi artist thriving between Tulmur and Magandjin—crafts music that’s equal parts soulful, playful, and powerfully honest.

Her genre-defying mix of reggae, alt-pop, soul, and funk sets the stage for lyrical wit, sticky melodies, and a live presence that commands attention.

Her latest track, ‘DIZZY’, is a glittering pop gem co-written and produced by Maribelle (Vetta Bourne), and it’s a filter-free anthem for the complicated girlies who own their chaos.

Whether she’s serving cheeky energy or soul-baring truth, BADASSMUTHA’s music is for the daydreamers, the rebels, the aunties, and the mamas—anyone who loves lyrics with bite and melodies that stick.

Imagine Remi Wolf’s quirky charm, Amber Mark’s soulful groove, and a sprinkle of Sabrina Carpenter’s pop sparkle—all rolled into one dizzying, addictive bop.

Self-proclaimed silly goose? Absolutely.

But don’t let the playful vibes fool you—BADASSMUTHA is a seasoned multidisciplinary artist with stories to tell and beats that stick.

So if you’re ready to embrace the beautiful mess of life, press play on ‘DIZZY’ and let her unapologetic energy sweep you up.

Check out her track ‘DIZZY’ below, and stay connected through her Instagram.

Happy Mag’s Needle in the Hay is an annual music competition in Australia and New Zealand, aimed at spotlighting emerging artists at a critical stage in their careers.

The competition provides musicians with valuable exposure, a chance to win 250 copies of their single on 7-inch vinyl, and a prize pool of over $50,000.

This NITH spotlight is made possible by Mullet Wines, Australia’s boldest, most unapologetic wine brand. Mullet Wines is all about big flavours, bigger attitude, making them the perfect partner for a comp that celebrates raw, unfiltered talent.

Explore Mullet Wines and see how they’re shaping the party and drinks scene here.

For more details on entering Needle in the Hay head here, or here for international entrants.