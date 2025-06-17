This NITH spotlight, made possible with Mullet Wines, shines the light on Hope D – a Brisbane artist known for turning personal chaos into powerful pop

Brisbane’s Hope D has built a steady reputation for turning personal stories into sharply crafted pop songs.

Her latest track “Nails”, submitted as part of this year’s Needle in the Hay competition, is a tight, bass-driven tune that doesn’t overcomplicate things.

It’s hooky, polished, and made for repeat plays – whether you’re on the move or lying low.

Since dropping her debut single “Swim” in 2019, Hope D (Hope Defteros) has steadily carved out her space in the Australian music scene.

She’s taken out multiple Queensland Music Awards, played festivals like Splendour in the Grass and Laneway, and released a debut EP (Cash Only) followed by her first album Clash of the Substance in 2023.

Her work touches on partying, identity, and self-reflection – without leaning too far into theatrics.

Nails doesn’t try too hard, and that’s part of the charm. It’s confident and clear in its direction, sitting somewhere between indie pop and alt-rock, with a live energy that cuts through.

Needle in the Hay exists to spotlight artists like Hope D – talented, experienced, and ready to level up.

This spotlight is made possible thanks to Mullet Wines, a brand that, like Hope D’s music, skips the polish and keeps things real.

Listen to Nails now and follow Hope D here and on Instagram for updates.

