Meet RPKprincess, New York’s latest sonic disruptor who’s redefining the boundaries of pop with her single, Shallow. The creation of Bella Flowers, RPKprincess blends dreamy shoegaze vibes with raw, gritty beats, conjuring a soundscape that feels like a hazy memory you can’t quite shake.

Shallow is hypnotic—a cascade of reverb-soaked guitars and breathy vocals that could melt your soul, but still keeps you tapping along with it’s catchy as all hell beat.

With a persona that’s part e-girl and part visionary artist, RPKprincess isn’t just making music; she’s creating a world. Her lyrics dive deep into self-discovery, but in the same breath, she reminds us that sometimes, meaning is beside the point. It’s all about the feeling, the mood—which she delivers in vey large doses.

The visuals for Shallow? Equally as engaging. Her collaboration with Sasha Shapiro and Laundrymen Productions brings her hauntingly beautiful universe to life, confirming what we’ve always known: RPKprincess is in a league of her own.

This Needle in the Hay spotlight shines a well-deserved light on an artist who's not just part of the pop world—she's shaping its future.

Listen below, and stay connected to RPKprincess through her Instagram.

