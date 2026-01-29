A24’s first unscripted reality show Neighbors to hit HBO next month

Ever wondered just what is going on inside the heads of everyday Americans? HBO and A24 are curious, too.

Don’t get it twisted – this is not another reboot of our beloved Australian soapie, nor is it a remake of the less-beloved but arguably still entertaining Seth Rogen/Rose Byrne comedy Bad Neighbours.

THIS Neighbors, instead, is a new collaboration from A24 and HBO – an unscripted reality series that dives headfirst into the explosive everyday lives, conflicts and neighbourhoods of modern Americans.

Directed by Harrison Fishman and Dylan Redford, Neighbors hones in on the domestic battlezones that emerge between Americans fighting for their quintessentially American rights – suburban life, liberty and property.

The six-episode series is also executive produced by Josh Safdie and the team behind Marty Supreme, who (according to the recently released trailer) are trading in the ping-pong paddle for billy goats, bright yellow budgie smugglers and a whole lot of concealed carries.

In an interview with Warner Bros. Discovery, Fishman and Redford claim the inspiration for the series stems from the one-sidedness of neighbour-on-neighbour fight videos posted online, alongside the “cosmic random destiny” that unites two people as next-door neighbour.

The directing duo sourced real neighbours across Montana, Florida and Indiana; and scoured neighbourhood Facebook groups, small claims court registries and TikTok rabbit holes to source disputes across the nation juicy enough for unscripted reality.

If you liked (or watched) the dramatised story times featured on HBO’s It’s Florida, Man, this promises similar – but probably on some type of amphetamine.

Beyond the drama, Neighbors hopes to bring some empathy to a very divided, very un-United States.

“All we can change is how the front of our lawn looks, the fences we build…when someone comes after that, it feels big and violent, and forgiveness feels cowardly,” the creators confess.

Maybe a series reflecting on just how insane all our neighbours are will be the glue that finally binds America together.

You can catch the trailer for Neighbors on HBO’s YouTube channel now, and the series premiere on HBO Max on February 13.