Neil Young channels anger at “Worst President” into Eight New Songs

I wonder who he could mean.

Folk rock legend Neil Young is transforming political despair into artistic expression, announcing he’s recording a new album with his band, Chrome Hearts, as a direct response to what he calls the “worst president” in U.S. history.

Taking to his Archives website, the 80-year-old musician didn’t hold back, describing the current political climate as “sad and depressing.”

“I am so hurt for this country,” Young wrote, likening the administration to a “bad TV show produced by DJT.”

Rather than succumb to the gloom, Young is channelling that energy into the studio. “Music is,” he stated.

With eight new tracks already laid down, the album serves as a cathartic refuge from the daily news cycle.

This project follows a series of recent political acts from the singer, including a boycott of Trump-supporting companies, gifting his catalogue to Greenland, and cancelling a tour to focus on his mental health and creativity.